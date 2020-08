(WBNG) -- Chenango Valley graduate Justin Topa may be close to making his Major League Baseball debut after he was recalled by the Milwaukee Brewers from the team's alternate training site.

Topa had a 2.63 ERA in Double-A last summer with 22 strikeouts. He was added to the Brewers 60-man roster on July 28.

Topa was drafted in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.