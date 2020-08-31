Chinese-born Australian CCTV journalist detained in China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government says a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, has been detained in China. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement Monday that Australian officials had a consular visit with Cheng Lei at a detention facility via video link on Thursday and will continue to provide assistance and support to her and her family. Australia had been informed by Chinese authorities on Aug. 14 of Cheng’s detention, but made its first public announcement on Monday. Australia has not said why she was detained. Cheng is an anchor for the BizAsia show.