Cole expected to start for New York against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (24-11, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (19-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 5.14 ERA) New York: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.51 ERA)

LINE: Yankees 1; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Tampa Bay will face off on Monday.

The Yankees are 10-6 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .452, good for second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with a .697 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Rays have gone 19-9 against division opponents. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .335 is second in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .418.

TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and is slugging .697.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Aaron Judge: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (calves), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.