Czech officials visit Taiwan as China threatens retaliation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The president of the Czech Senate has called freedom and democracy the basis of prosperity during a visit to Taiwan that has drawn vows of retaliation from China. Milos Vystrcil is leading a delegation of 89 leaders from the Central European country’s political, business, artistic and academic circles on a trip aimed at boosting contacts. Taiwan relies on such exchanges to counter China’s efforts to isolate the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if it deems necessary. Like all but 15 countries, the Czech Republic has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but maintains robust informal contacts.