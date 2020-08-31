Family of 10 escapes house fire in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- An Owego family is safe, but their home is heavily damaged after a house fire earlier Monday evening.

It happened around 5:30pm at 263 Fred Catlin Road. When our crews got the scene, crews were still battling the flames.

Owego Fire Chief Jim Morris said the home is probably a total loss. Chief Morris said two adults and eight children were inside the home when the fire started. Thankfully, he says everyone was able to get out safely and no one was injured.

The Red Cross is helping the family during this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.