Gannett sells Pine Bluff Commercial to Arkansas newspaper

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Gannett Media Corp. has sold the Pine Bluff Commercial publication to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and its parent company, WEHCO Newspapers Inc. of Little Rock. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the Commercial ceased publication Monday under Gannett’s ownership and will resume Tuesday as part of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper. Democrat-Gazette Publisher Walter Hussman said the Commercial will be published in a digital replica format seven days a week as part of the Democrat-Gazette. The senior vice president of corporate development for Gannett called the Commercial a newspaper with a great legacy and tradition, and said the company is pleased the publication has found a new home.