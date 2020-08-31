Giants’ Baker sued over alleged May robbery in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three people have filed a lawsuit against New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, claiming that he robbed them at gunpoint during a May cookout in Florida. Records show the civil lawsuit filed Monday in Broward County court seeks $100,000 in damages. Baker was formally charged Aug. 7 with four counts of robbery with a firearm. Prosecutors previously said Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested in May, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence. Authorities say Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout in Miramar on May 13 when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun and began robbing other guests.