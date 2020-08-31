Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Jean Gabriel Pageau scored the go-ahead goal 7:18 into the third period, and the New York Islanders moved within one win of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Brock Nelson scored twice, both set up by Josh Bailey, and the Islanders gained a 3-1 lead of the best-of-seven second-round series with Game 5 set for Tuesday night. New York is seeking to make its first conference finals appearance since 1993, when the Islanders lost to Montreal to six games. Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov scored for the East’s top-seeded Flyers, who were coming off a 3-1 loss on Saturday. Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the first time since an 0-3-1 skid from Dec. 31-Jan. 7.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Riley homered, doubled and drove in three runs in Atlanta’s 10-run second inning, Dansby Swanson also went deep and the Braves held on for a wild 12-10 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Nick Markakis and Marcell Ozuna each added three hits and two RBIs for the first-place Braves, who avoided a three-game sweep and moved three games ahead of the Phillies and Miami in the NL East. Every Atlanta starter got at least one hit and scored at least one run. Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, Didi Gregorius and Roman Quinn homered for the Phillies, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1. Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion. The Pirates stayed in front the rest of the way to hand Woodruff a rare loss at Miller Park. The right-hander entered Sunday having gone 10-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 home starts over the past two seasons. He struck out seven but allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in five innings.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ new-look offensive line needs to be reshuffled. Left tackle Andre Dillard sustained a biceps injury this week that will end his season. The second-year pro was a first-round pick in 2019. The Eagles moved nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to right guard to accommodate Dillard. Peters remained at right guard for Saturday’s indoor practice. Matt Pryor was at left tackle. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Pryor, Jordan Mailata and rookie Jack Driscoll would get looks at left tackle because the team knows Peters could move back.