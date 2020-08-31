Israeli, US delegations depart to UAE in 1st direct flight

ABOARD EL AL FLIGHT TO THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — A Star of David-adorned El Al plane has departed from Israel’s international airport, carrying a high-ranking American and Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi in the first-ever direct commercial passenger flight to the United Arab Emirates. The Israeli flag carrier’s flight Monday marks the implementation of the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between the two nations and solidifies long-clandestine ties that have evolved over years of shared enmity toward Iran. With the U.S. as matchmaker, Israel and the UAE agreed earlier this month to work toward normalization, which would make the UAE the third Arab nation to have full relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.