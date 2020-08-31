Kansas man sentenced to 10 years in Oklahoma cold case

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the deaths of two people and the disappearance of two teenage girls more than 20 years ago. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 69-year-old Ronnie Busick was sentenced Monday in Craig County on one count of accessory to murder. Busick has been jailed since April 2018 and was given credit for time served. Busick could have earned a reduction in his sentence by showing authorities where the bodies of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were located. But several searches have not recovered the teens’ remains.