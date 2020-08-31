May 24 trial set for Steve Bannon in fundraising fraud scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A May 2021 trial date has been set for President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist on charges that he cheated donors to a group seeking to fund a southern border wall. Steve Bannon appeared by audio but could not be seen Monday on a video screen before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres. She set a May 24 trial date. He was charged two weeks ago along with three others with unlawfully raising over $25 million. Prosecutors say thousands of investors were duped into thinking all of their donations would go toward the project. But the government alleges that Bannon diverted over a million dollars. He has pleaded not guilty.