New tropical depression forms off North Carolina’s coast

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Depression 15 has formed off North Carolina’s coast but was not expected to approach land. The U.S National Hurricane Center said Monday evening that the depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras. It was moving northeast at 12 mph. The Hurricane Center in Miami predicted it will strengthen into a tropical storm Tuesday, in which case it would be named Nana. Swells from the depression were affecting parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but no watches or warnings were issued by the center.