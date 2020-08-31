Nice today

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. High 72 (68-74) Wind S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 0-.05” 20% Low 56 Wind S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY. Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” 30% High 72 (68-74) Wind S 10-15 mph

High pressure will give us some cooler, pleasant weather this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A front to our south will give us clouds and showers tonight.

The front to our south will keep showers in the forecast for the next few days. Not a washout, but more off and on showers. A cold front will come through Thursday, giving us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

We'll have partly cloudy skies Friday. With high pressure moving in, we'll have pleasant weather for the weekend.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.