Philadelphia says homeless encampments must clear by Sept. 9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — City officials on Monday announced a Sept. 9 deadline for people to leave two homeless encampments, one of them on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Mayor Jim Kenney said officials have negotiated for nearly three months and the credited the protests with bringing new attention to homelessness. But he said the camps could no longer be allowed to continue “for the health and safety of all involved, including the surrounding community.” The mayor urged those still in the encampments to leave voluntarily before the 9 a.m. deadline next week. A federal judge last week gave the green light for the city to clear out the encampments