Rep. Brindisi stumps for more funding for local law enforcement

(WBNG/WKTV) -- Congressman Anthony Brindisi was in Utica, N.Y. Monday to push for an increase in federal funding for local law enforcement through the Department of Justice's Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant.

In 2020, $350 million was designated to 596 agencies to hire more than 27,000 police officers and Brindisi is now pushing to double that amount to distribute to departments for recruitment, hiring, and training.

"I wanted to come out with the now because we have a lot of work over the next few weeks," Congressman Brindisi said. "Building support from both sides of the aisle, to really help implement this plan."

Brindisi also said he plans to add an amendment to the upcoming House Continuing Resolution Bill, which includes increasing COPS program funding.