Spencer Howard earns 1st win, Phillies beat Nationals 8-6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Howard threw five effective innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 Monday night. Juan Soto hit a pair of two-run homers and Michael Taylor and Trea Turner also went deep for the defending World Series champions, who fell to 12-20. Howard allowed two runs and five hits, striking out four to earn his first major league win in his fourth start. The Phillies are 15-15 at the midpoint of the pandemic-shortened season after winning six of seven. Nationals starter Erick Fedde gave up six runs and four hits in six innings.