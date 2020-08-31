Students’ return to Susquehanna Community School District met with virus safety

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa (WBNG) -- The Susquehanna Community School District held its first day of classes on Monday.

The district put a hybrid reopening plan in place for the students' return; The student population was split into an "A" group and a "B" group.

Group A will be in the building on Monday and Tuesday and Group B will be in the building Thursdays and Fridays, Wednesday will be a dedicated remote learning day using Google Classroom.

Peter Supko, the Acting Superintendent for Susquehanna Community, says teachers and students will have a specific workflow as long as virus safety measures are in place.

"Teachers are preparing videos and lessons, basically what they are doing in class will be online the other days and they [the students] have additional work to do at home," Supko says. "Kindergarten, the younger kids, early elementary kids, will have some paper work to go home with, due to the fact the computer is not the most savvy thing right now for the younger students."

At night, a cleaning crew will come in and spray down the entire building with disinfectants.

Social distancing mandates are in place and masks are required to be worn in the buildings and on the school buses.