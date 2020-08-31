Sudan, rebel alliance reach deal in ongoing peace efforts

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s transitional authorities and a rebel alliance have signed a peace deal following months of negotiations aimed at ending the country’s decades-long civil wars. But other powerful armed groups have thus far declined to join them. The deal was reached between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front and signed in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, where talks have been held since late last year. Negotiating an end to the rebellions in Sudan’s far-flung provinces has been a crucial goal for the transitional government, which assumed power after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.