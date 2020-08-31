Thousands trapped on French trains after electrical trouble

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of passengers were trapped overnight on high-speed TGV trains halted by electrical problems in southwestern France. Frustrated passengers raised attention on social media to their plight, complaining of shortages of water, food and fresh air and the challenge of staying masked for as much as 20 hours. Several people were reportedly evacuated for medical reasons. National rail authority SNCF blamed a “major electrical supply failure” that required extensive repair efforts. The transport minister said passengers would be reimbursed three times the cost of their tickets. The troubles came as millions prepare to return to work and school this week after the summer holiday.