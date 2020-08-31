Visitation to begin again at federal prisons in October

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons will begin allowing inmates to have visitors again in October, months after visits were suspended at the 122 federal prisons across the U.S. The visitation plan is detailed in an internal memo issued Monday and obtained by The Associated Press. Wardens are instructed to “immediately begin developing local procedures to reinstate social visiting.” The visits are set to begin no later than Oct. 3, though physical contact will be prohibited, and other measures will be enacted to ensure social distancing. Visitation at federal prisons was suspended in March in response to coronavirus concerns.