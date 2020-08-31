Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature took no action in a special session called by the state’s Democratic governor to pass a package of bills on policing policies. The brief session came just over a week after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back. Republicans started the session and recessed in both the Senate and Assembly in less than 30 seconds. That satisfied requirements of the law that they meet, even though almost no lawmakers were present. It’s a tactic Republicans used in November when Gov. Tony Evers tried to force them to take action on gun control bills.