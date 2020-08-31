World Bank: Lebanon blast caused damage up to $4.6 billion

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Bank says Beirut’s explosion earlier this month that killed and wounded thousands of people has caused between $3.8 billion and $4.6 billion in physical damage. The Aug. 4 blast was caused by the explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the Port of Beirut since 2014. The blast killed 190 people, wounded more than 6,000, left nearly 300,000 people homeless and destroyed wide parts of the port and damaged entire neighborhoods. The World Bank added in its report released Monday that international aid and private investment will be essential for comprehensive recovery and reconstruction.