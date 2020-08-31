You can get a Thanksgiving basket by making a phone call

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Catholic Charities of Broome County will give out free Thanksgiving baskets this year for families in need.

The baskets will contain food for a family holiday meal.

To sign up for a Thanksgiving basket, you will need to call the United Way of Broome County's 211 phone number sometime between Sept. 8 to Oct. 16 during its business hours between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Households that order a basket will receive a confirmation number from 211. That number will be needed to pick up the basket.

Families that order a basket will receive a letter detailing the time and date they can pick their food up about one to two weeks before Thanksgiving. Families should expect to pick their basket up between Nov. 20 and 23.

Baskets will be limited to one per household in need, Catholic Charities says. The charity also asks callers to have information on hand for every person in the household before making the call to 211.

There will not be in-person sign-ups due to the COVID-19 pandemic.