2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse ceiling in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a potential mate. David Tait found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table. He soon found two culprits carpet pythons that had slithered into a bedroom and living room. The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 100 pounds. He called a snake catcher, who said the snakes probably were males that were fighting over a nearby female. The males were returned to the wild, but the suspected third snake hasn’t been found.