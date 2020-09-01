2 states added to New York quarantine list

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo added two states to the official quarantine list on Tuesday.

The two states are Alaska and Montana. These two states were removed from the list on Aug. 25. before being put back on it.

However, no additional states were removed from the list in Tuesday's announcement.

Quarantine applies to any state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day-rolling average.

Anyone traveling from these areas must quarantine for two weeks.

