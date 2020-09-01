Appeals court weighs Trump’s new bid to shield tax returns

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is weighing whether to allow a New York prosecutor access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns while his lawyers fight a subpoena seeking the records. The three-judge panel said it would rule later Tuesday, after hearing brief arguments from both sides. Trump’s lawyer asked for a temporary stay while they appeal a lower-court ruling that granted Manhattan District Attorney’s Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office access to Trump’s tax returns. A lawyer for Vance’s office argued that further delays would only impede their investigation.