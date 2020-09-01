Athletic trainers prepare to take on more responsibility in 2020

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - High school athletes will return to the field in less than three weeks, and athletic trainers are ready to face new challenges.

Vestal and Maine-Endwell athletic trainers, Joel Garrison and Deb Iwanow, will be a big part of the 2020 season. When it comes to the debate of playing this fall it's an easy answer for both.

"Because it's my job I say yes, I think everybody is ready to try and get back to some sort of normal," said Iwanow.

"I do think we can return to sports in a safe manner," said Garrison.

Both trainers will take on even more responsibilities this season.

"There's certainly a lot of extra things that can be on our plate. Temperatures, screenings," said Iwanow.

"Keep things clean and helping athletes stay socially distant on the sidelines," said Garrison.

Even with visiting teams coming in and out, both say it is a job they signed up for and are happy to get back to doing what they love.

"I don't think it makes me more nervous than anywhere else," said Iwanow. "I think it's the logistical question of how are those kids coming into your environment safe also."

"On a personal level I am not nervous for that, maybe I should be but technically I'm really not," said Garrison.

At this point in the year schools are still trying to figure out what the protocols will be. Guidance is expected to come from the NYSPHSAA Friday, September 4.