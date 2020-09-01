Book: Pence told ‘to be on standby’ for Trump hospital visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new book about President Donald Trump is reviving questions about his unscheduled visit to a military hospital last fall. The book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt says “word went out” at the White House for Vice President Mike Pence to stand by to temporarily assume presidential powers if Trump needed a medical procedure that would require him to be put under anesthesia. The White House has said the visit was part of Trump’s annual physical and said he was getting a head start because he’d be busy this year campaigning. Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s White House doctor, said Tuesday Trump remains healthy and able to perform the duties of his office.