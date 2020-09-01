Cuomo announces 3 new free rapid testing sites in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the addition of three free rapid testing sites opening Wednesday.

The sites will be open starting Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. They will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The testing sites are at the following locations:

Oneonta Armory 4 Academy St. Oneonta, NY 13820

4 Academy St. Oneonta, NY 13820 Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center 24 Market St. Oneonta, NY 13820

24 Market St. Oneonta, NY 13820 St. James Church 305 Main St. Oneonta, NY 13820

They are opening as a part of Governor Cuomo's deployment of a SWAT team to SUNY Oneonta to contain the coronavirus.

The sites will be operating in partnership with Bassett Healthcare and are open to all members of the community. The tests will deliver results within 15 minutes.

Testing is by appointment only, and people can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment.