Drowned child’s aunt urges help to avoid more migrant deaths

BERLIN (AP) — The aunt of three-year-old Alan Kurdi, whose drowning five years ago put a human face on the Syrian refugee crisis, has appeal to the world to help refugees in need and not allow their continued death in the Mediterranean. Tima Kurdi told reporters in the southern German city of Regensburg on Tuesday that, “while I couldn’t save my own family, let’s help save others in need.”The image of the little boy’s lifeless body lying face down on a Turkish beach galvanized world attention on the refugee crisis, graphically illustrating the magnitude of the suffering, the lives destroyed and the treacherous journeys the migrants risk.