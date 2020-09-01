Dry time wins

TUESDAY. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 0-.05” 20% High 74 (72-78) Wind S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” Low 60 (58-64) Wind S 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 40% High 76 (74-78) Wind S 10-15 mph

We'll have a similar situation today that we had Monday. A front to our south and weak lows moving along this front will give us scattered showers. No washout with a lot of dry time expected.

A cold front will come through Wednesday into Thursday, giving us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

We'll have partly cloudy skies Friday. With high pressure moving in, we'll have pleasant weather for the Labor Day Weekend. An approaching cold front will give us some clouds for Monday, Labor Day.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.