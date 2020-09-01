Facing a coronavirus crisis, Israel calls in the army

RAMLE, Israel (AP) — Israel is calling in its army to help as the country struggles to control a coronavirus outbreak. The military has set up a new “task force” that is playing a leading role in contact tracing and breaking the chain of infections. The task force’s commander said in his first interview that the operation is on a “different scale” than anything he has done before. He says the force aims to expand testing and speed up the process of identifying those who have come into contact with the infected. He says the goal is to break the chain early on to prevent more outbreaks.