French leader marks Lebanon centennial ahead of gov’t talks

5:29 am

BEIRUT (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has planted a cedar tree in a forest in Lebanon ahead of talks with Lebanese officials on ways to help the tiny country get out of its worst economic and financial crisis and the aftermath of a blast last month that left thousands dead or wounded. Hours before Macron arrived in Beirut late Monday, Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany was appointed by the president to form a new government, after he secured 90 votes among the legislators in the 128-member parliament. France and the international community have said they will not help Lebanon unless it implements reforms to fight widespread corruption and mismanagement. 

Associated Press

