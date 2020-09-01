Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Howard threw five effective innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 Monday night. Juan Soto hit a pair of two-run homers and Michael Taylor and Trea Turner also went deep for the defending World Series champions, who fell to 12-20. Howard allowed two runs and five hits, striking out four to earn his first major league win in his fourth start. The Phillies are 15-15 at the midpoint of the pandemic-shortened season after winning six of seven. Nationals starter Erick Fedde gave up six runs and four hits in six innings.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night. Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double and scored on Arcia’s hit as the Brewers took three of four in the series. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save in his first appearance since walking five of the six batters he faced while trying to close out Saturday night’s game. Hader has yet to give up a hit this season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before baseball’s trade deadline. Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21. The 33-year-old Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season. He has struck out 20 and allowed only seven hits, four earned runs and two walks in 13 innings.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Sanders shared running duties with Jordan Howard last season and still led all rookies in scrimmage yards, setting a Philadelphia Eagles franchise record in the category. He’ll be the go-to guy in the backfield this year. Sanders is one of the league’s rising stars. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby are also in that category.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree is betting on himself once again. Dupree and the Steelers failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension during the offseason, meaning Dupree will likely become a free agent next spring. The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Dupree in March after he had a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019. Dupree says he’s eager to prove his production last season wasn’t a fluke. He added that it’s “bittersweet” that his time with the Steelers is nearing an end but remains confident he will find the right landing spot in 2021.

UNDATED (AP) — LSU knew all along it would have to try to defend its national title without Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and four other first-round draft picks. It turns out they’re also missing a few notable players who weren’t in the most recent draft. All-America wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. and defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. have announced they won’t be playing this season. These three guys from LSU aren’t the only notable college players opting out of this season as college football attempts to hold a season amid a pandemic.