India eases virus restrictions as cases near 3.7 million

NEW DELHI (AP) — Many Indian states are easing lockdown restrictions to reduce economic pain caused by the coronavirus, even as the country’s new daily infections remain the highest in the world and its confirmed cases near 3.7 million. The government says the economy contracted by nearly 24% in the April-June quarter, its worst performance in at least 24 years. Unemployment is soaring, with millions left jobless. Hoping to avoid more economic damage, India is gradually relaxing restrictions and has announced that urban metro trains can resume service next week. Experts say India, the world’s third most affected country, is fast becoming the new coronavirus epicenter and is likely to soon pass Brazil and ultimately the United States.