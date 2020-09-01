LSU trio heads list of players opting out of this season

LSU knew all along it would have to try to defend its national title without Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and four other first-round draft picks. It turns out they’re also missing a few notable players who weren’t in the most recent draft. All-America wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. and defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. have announced they won’t be playing this season. These three guys from LSU aren’t the only notable college players opting out of this season as college football attempts to hold a season amid a pandemic.