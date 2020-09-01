Mets look to stop 4-game losing streak against Orioles

New York Mets (15-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-19, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 6-11 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Mets have gone 8-10 away from home. New York ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .264 batting average, Robinson Cano leads the team with an average of .375.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alberto leads the Orioles with 45 hits and has 14 RBIs.

Michael Conforto leads the Mets with 39 hits and is batting .317.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hip), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

