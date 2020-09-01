Millennial Money: When Debt Relief Does More Harm Than Good

In the current economic crisis, some consumers will seek debt relief when their obligations become overwhelming. If the Great Recession is any indicator, that means more consumers will turn to debt settlement, a risky debt relief option, rather than credit counseling, which keeps them in good standing with creditors. Debt settlement is when consumers try to resolve their debt for less than originally owed, sometimes by hiring a company to negotiate with creditors. It can leave consumers vulnerable to a lawsuit. Credit counseling can roll multiple debt payments into one, lower the interest rate and offer a path to resolve what you owe without the threat of a lawsuit.