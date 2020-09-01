New lab encourages girls to study STEM fields

DEPOSIT (WBNG) -- The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways have completed their latest project of a new STEM lab and classroom.

The new lab brings hands-on activities for Girl Scouts to encourage girls to learn more about science, math, technology and more. The building also has interactive pieces built into it, from solar panels to "truth panels".

"You can actually look behind the walls, see the insulation behind it or in the floor, you can see the radiant heating," said GSNYPENN Director of Customer Care and Opportunities Sara Scott.

With all the bells and whistles, the lab cost $300,000 to build. Funding came from anonymous donors, Friends of Amahami, the Community Foundation of South Central New York, Women's Fund, United Way of Broome County, ETM Solar Works, and District Rotary 7170. The building was designed by female architect Elizabeth Davidson and constructed by Randy Hay.

"It's a wonderful testament to our community and the folks that want to help the girls be successful in life," said Scott.

The project will help further the Girl Scouts' mission of empowering girls to become leaders in the community.

"We feel that it's such a special part as we move forward in encouraging folks to go into technology fields," said Scott.

The new facility isn't limited to being used by Girl Scouts. GSNYPENN says it's available for the public as well. To find out more information, email info@gsnypenn.org or call 1-855-213-8555.