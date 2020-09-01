No. 10 Notre Dame joins ACC race to unseat No. 1 Clemson

Tenth-ranked Notre Dame’s arrival in the Atlantic Coast Conference football race this year adds a new contender to unseat top-ranked Clemson for the league title. The Fighting Irish are giving up their football independence for this season to compete in the ACC. That came as the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of some of Notre Dame’s previously scheduled games. The Tigers are going for a sixth straight league championship. The Fighting Irish and No. 18 North Carolina appear to be Clemson’s biggest challengers. The ACC also add new coaches in Boston College’s Jeff Hafley and Florida State’s Mike Norvell.