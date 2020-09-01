Pitt to rely on dominant defense to gain traction in ACC

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Panthers are still eyeing respect coming off their third eight-win season of head coach Pat Narduzzi’s five-year tenure. Even though Pitt returns most of the starters on a defense that was among the best in the country last season, the Panthers failed to receive a single vote in the preseason poll. Narduzzi says he hopes the lack of recognition puts a chip on his players’ shoulders. If Pitt wants to take another step toward the top of the ACC, the offense will need to make significant progress after finishing near the bottom of the country in scoring in 2019.