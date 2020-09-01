Police: Teacher with far-right ties harassed health officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California community college instructor with ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement is in custody following his arrest over dozens of threatening letters sent to a county health officer during the coronavirus pandemic. KNTV in San Jose reports that the the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested 55-year-old Alan Viarengo and seized large amounts of firearms and explosives from his family’s home. Viarengo is charged with felony counts of stalking and harassing a public official. Dr. Sara Cody, the health officer for Santa Clara County, has been one of the nation’s most visible proponents of sheltering at home, social distancing and wearing masks.