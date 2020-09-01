Report: Algorithm question complicates TikTok sale

NEW YORK (AP) — Sale talks for TikTok’s U.S. operations have been complicated by the key question of whether the video-sharing app’s core algorithms can be included as part of a deal, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter. The TikTok algorithm decide what videos users see without first requiring them to follow other users or specify their preferences. The Chinese government recently introduced export restrictions that may require its approval before TikTok could sell its algorithm to foreign buyers, widely seen as a move to counter President Donald Trump’s effort to force a TikTok sale by Sept. 20.