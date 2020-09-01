Russia’s virus cases exceed 1 million, globally 4th highest

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 1 million after authorities reported 4,729 new cases. With a total of 1,000,048 reported cases up to Tuesday, Russia has the fourth largest caseload in the world after the U.S., Brazil and India. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is much higher than all reported figures, due to limited testing, missed mild cases and concealment of cases by some governments, among other factors.