San Diego, other cities ending census door-knocking early

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau expects to finish up its most labor intensive operation for getting an accurate head count for the 2020 census even earlier than expected in one of the largest cities in the U.S. A Census Bureau official says the door-knocking operation for the 2020 census is expected to end in the San Diego area on Sept. 18. That shortens the schedule there by 12 days for census takers who go to homes that haven’t yet responded to the census questionnaire. Census Bureau spokesman Michael Cook said some places will finish with the door-knocking phase early because they have completed the needed work.