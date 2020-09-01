State Fairgrounds unveils 52nd Butter Sculpture virtually

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The 52nd Butter Sculpture for the New York State Fair was unveiled Tuesday morning via a virtual press conference.

The theme of this years sculpture is "Nourish our Future." The butter sculpture was a two sided sculpture paying tribute to those who make sure children are nourished at home or school.

On one side, it shows a mother and a child attending school from their couch. The two are receiving a gallon of milk from a dairy farmer.

The other side depicts a child in a school setting being brought a meal tray from a nutritionist.

The sculpture took 11 days and 800 pounds of butter to make. The sculpture will eventually be recycled.

"Farmers by nature are resourceful and they're recyclers, this butter will be recycled and taken to an upstate New York dairy farm where it will become fuel for a methane digester and be turned into electricity... so we don't waste a thing." said Lisa Porter a Dairy Farmer of Porterdale Farms.