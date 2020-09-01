SUNY Broome president addresses challenges of semester

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- As SUNY Broome students, faculty and staff get back into the groove of the fall semester, College President Dr. Kevin Drumm said he's excited to have students return.

Drumm said in all his years involved at the school, this year's back-to-school feel is different, as the college will have 2/3 of its faculty work from home, and will see between 15 to 20 percent of the normal campus foot traffic.

Monday kicked off classes at SUNY Broome, and Drumm said while it was a smooth opening day, he noticed scheduling may be an issue, especially as students navigate remote and in-person learning.

"Building a schedule that makes difference for students, that's a brand new thing for everyone everywhere, not just here but all across the country," Drumm said.

Drumm added the school has a contingency plan to move completely remote if there is an outbreak of cases, like there was at SUNY Oneonta last week.

Drumm urged everyone to be ready.

"Every faculty member has to be prepared to go at a distance, at the flip of a switch," Drumm said. "We just don't know when you might hit that point. Look how quickly Oneonta hit it. They needed to be prepared week one."

SUNY Oneonta's chancellor announced the college would move to two weeks of online learning after a spike in coronavirus cases on campus.