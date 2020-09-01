Susquehanna SPCA offering ‘study buddy’ discount

COOPERSTOWN (WBNG) -- The Susquehanna SPCA is offering a special "study buddy" discount from Sept. 1 to 12 on all animal adoptions amid the pandemic.



The discount is 20 percent off all animal adoptions.

Executive Director Stacie Haynes said the shelter is offering the reduction as more people are stuck at home and may be able to handle the adjustment period of adding a new animal to the household.

She said now is also a time where students and families are stressed out due to working and going to school from home. She says adding an animal to the family can be a great help for one's mental health.

"I think about little kids who are trying to learn how to do something new through their teacher on zoom and how difficult and stressful that might be for certain children, and if you have a study buddy, a new cat or dog sitting by your side to pet and to comfort you, it could really, really be a great thing," said Haynes.

Due to the recent spike of coronavirus cases in Onetona, the shelter is currently only handling adoptions by appointment only.

The shelter has more than 100 cats looking for new homes and around one dozen dogs.