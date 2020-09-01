Tanaka expected to start as New York hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (25-11, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (19-14, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Trevor Richards (0-0, 4.71 ERA) New York: Masahiro Tanaka (0-1, 3.48 ERA)

LINE: Yankees 1; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Lowe and the Rays will take on the Yankees Tuesday.

The Yankees are 10-7 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .449, good for second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with a .709 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Rays have gone 20-9 against division opponents. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.70.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 35 hits and has eight RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .612.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.