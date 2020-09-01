 Skip to Content

Thai panel says officials impeded case against Red Bull heir

National News from the Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A panel appointed by Thailand’s prime minister to look into the handling of the criminal case against an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune involving a fatal hit-and-run incident has found there was a conspiracy to shield him from prosecution and recommended that those involved face charges. Vicha Mahakhun, a former Supreme Court judge who chaired the Factual and Legal Inquiry Committee, said at a news conference Tuesday that the conspiracy involved government officials, lawyers and a prosecutor. A summary of their report went further, saying the deputy attorney general had acted illegally with the intention of protecting Vorayuth Yoovidhya, more commonly known by his nickname, Boss.

